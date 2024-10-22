Activist petitions Governor, seeks minister Boseraju's ouster over alleged forest land encroachment

<p>Bengaluru: Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli submitted a petition to Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thaawar-chand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot</a> on Monday urging him to recommend the state government to drop Minor Irrigation Minister N S Boseraju from the Cabinet over his alleged involvement in encroaching upon a five-acre reserve forest land in his wife Krishnaveni’s name in Raichur district.</p>.<p>In the petition, Kallahalli has charged that the minister colluded with a section of ‘land grabbers’ and formed a group to encroach a 16.21-acre reserve forest land in Raichur Beat village. “In this, five acres of land have been registered in the name of his wife Krishnaveni and a case in this regard was registered by the forest department in 2022-23. Krishnaveni is accused number 2 in this case,” he claimed in the petition. </p>.<p>The land is valued at around Rs 4,000 per sqft. As a result of this, the total land value is estimated to be in crores of rupees, he said in the petition. </p>.Recovered forest land in Yelahanka to have medicinal garden, tree park .<p><strong>Charges baseless, says Boseraju </strong></p>.<p>Dismissing the allegations, Minister Boseraju said the forest officials’ notice FOC (No 16/2022-23) has been quashed by the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court and hence, the allegations made against him and his family are baseless and defamatory.</p>.<p>The minister added that in 2022, the forest department had issued a notice to approximately 1,700 acres of land owners, claiming it was part of the reserve forest. “We also received the notice (FOC No 16/2022-23). This notice was legally challenged and subsequently quashed by the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court in CRL P No 201608/2022 on April 18, 2023,” he claimed.</p>.<p>He emphasised that he held no public office in 1987 when the land in question was purchased.</p>.<p>“The land was acquired legally for agricultural purposes with all revenue documents, purchase deeds, and other necessary papers thoroughly verified before the sale. How could I possibly have influenced anything at that time when I became an MLA only in 1999 and am serving as a minister for the first time now?” he questioned. </p>