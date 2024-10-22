Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Activist petitions Governor, seeks minister Boseraju's ouster over alleged forest land encroachment

The land is valued at around Rs 4,000 per sqft. As a result of this, the total land value is estimated to be in crores of rupees, he said in the petition.
Noorul Hassan
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 03:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 03:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaEncroachmentThaawar Chand Gehlot

Follow us on :

Follow Us