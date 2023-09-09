ADGP inspects highways, pushes for safety measures in Karnataka

ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar inspected three highways with NHAI officials on Thursday following reports about increasing accidents on NH 75.
Visiting the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), the under-construction Bengaluru-Chennai expressway and the NH 75 at Hoskote, he instructed the NHAI officials and the police to take up strict measures to curb accidents and make the highways safer for vehicle users.
The team of policemen and NHAI officials examined several blackspots along the stretch of the NH 75 between Kolar and Hoskote, which has seen a high number of accidents.
“I have told the NHAI and Public Works Department’s officials to put solar blinkers and rumbler strips to improve visibility and slow down the speed of vehicles,” Kumar told DH.
For the Chennai expressway, the police are recommending the use of ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition) cameras instead of just PTZ cameras to capture speed limit violations, especially along different sections. He also suggested installing crash barriers at medians and planning the underpasses in the right areas to make local connectivity easy.
“We are suggesting between Rs 4-6 crore to make these changes on the Chennai expressway. NHAI officials can include this in their budget as it is under construction,” Kumar told DH.
For the STRR, the police are pushing for the implementation of ANPR cameras and more sign boards.