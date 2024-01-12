ADGP Pronab Mohanty to head CID's cybercrime wing

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Thursday placed senior IPS officer Pronab Mohanty in the newly created post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN), Criminal Investigation Department.
Mohanty, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as ADGP, Police Computer Wing. He will concurrently serve as the ADGP of the newly created CEN wing in the CID.
The state government created two new posts in the CID — one helmed by an ADGP and another by a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP). It has yet to fill the DIGP-rank vacancy.
The restructuring comes after the CID was entrusted with important cases dealing human trafficking, anomalies in the competitive exams and other organised crimes.
The restructuring is also aimed at helping boost investigations into the rising cybercrimes such as investment frauds causing hefty losses for citizens, according to a government document seen by DH.