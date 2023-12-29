After DVS’ rant, Vijayendra says he needs guidance of seniors

Bengaluru: A day after former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda expressed displeasure over senior leaders not being consulted prior to appointing new office-bearers, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra on Thursday sought “full support and guidance” of senior party colleagues to win big in the upcoming Lok Sabha and local body elections.
Speaking at a meeting of senior leaders, the first convened after his elevation as the state party chief, Vijayendra said the senior leaders must feel free to suggest ways and means to win forthcoming elections.
“Our party was not built in a day. Many of you (senior leaders) have toiled day and night to bring the party to this stage. We youngsters will take your advice and suggestions to take the party to new heights,” he said.
After the meeting, senior leader C T Ravi told reporters that the party chalked out strategies to re-energise the party to ensure victory not only in all 28 Lok Sabha seats, but also in elections to Legislative Council and local bodies.
“Our aim is to organise party workers and make them understand the necessity of joining hands with JD(S),” he said.
Former minister K S Eshwarappa said the party, under the leadership of Vijayendra, would fight the anti-people policies of the Congress in the state.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, BJP general secretary P Rajeev said the party decided to form separate teams under senior leaders, which will be given the task of touring the state till the elections were over.
“Our aim is to win the confidence of all senior leaders at all levels. They will be our guiding force,” he asserted.
He said the party passed a unanimous resolution, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of dry coconut (copra).
