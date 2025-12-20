Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kennedy Memorial Center renamed: Trump's name added to Washington landmark building

Trump's name was added to the memorial center on Friday. This development was recorded a day after voting to rename the arts venue.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 09:57 IST
WashingtonJohn F Kennedy

Follow us on :

Follow Us