<p>Washington's historic landmark, <a href="https://www.kennedy-center.org/"> John F. Kennedy Center</a>, has now been renamed. The building now has incumbent US President Donald Trump's name alongside the mention of slain 35th president. It reads, "THE DONALD J. TRUMP AND THE JOHN F. KENNEDY MEMORIAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS."</p><p>Trump's name was added to the memorial center on Friday. This development was recorded a day after voting to rename the arts venue.</p><p>The voting was reportedly carried out with the Republican leader who appointed himself as the chairman of the board earlier this year, and even picked board members who voted.</p>.<p>"Today, we proudly unveil the updated exterior designation—honoring the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and the enduring legacy of John F. Kennedy," The Trump Kennedy Center wrote on X. </p>.Trump promises, again, to release ‘all’ Kennedy assassination files.<p>As Trump's name was affixed to the Kennedy Center, the former leader's family criticized the move by terming it "beyond wild". </p><p><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2025/12/19/us/politics/kennedy-center-trump-sign.html">The New York Times</a> quoted Christopher Kennedy as saying, "There is a difference between insult and injury. This is an insult. It is a distraction from the injury Trump is doing to the poor with cuts to SNAP, health care and special education. If we are going to fight this administration we will fight for the poor and not just ourselves."</p><p>Well, Trump is not new to emblazoning his name on properties. To the unversed, he has long added his name to his skyscrapers and casinos. </p>