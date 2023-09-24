Airlines operating from MIA record good passenger loads

Against a seating capacity of 3,21,554 on flights landing at Mangaluru from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, IndiGo and Air India among them had ferried 2,80,739 passengers (load factor of 87.5 per cent). Arrivals from Mumbai saw the highest load factor of 91.5 per cent with 112973 passengers traveling against a seating capacity of 123836. Pune had the least load factor of 69 per cent with 11,078 travelers against 16,062 seats on offer.