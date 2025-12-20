<p>Mangaluru: Alert bank officials, with the support of personnel from the CEN Station, prevented a cyber fraud victim from depositing additional money into accounts operated by cyber criminals.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that a meeting had recently been held with bankers, urging them to closely monitor suspicious customer transactions to detect potential cyber frauds and safeguard customers.</p><p>Following this directive, bank officials noticed a customer repeatedly visiting the branch over the past two to three days to deposit money into certain accounts. Suspecting foul play, they alerted the CEN police. A police team visited the bank and confirmed that the customer was a victim of an online scam.</p>.Fraud and cheating case: Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate strips off portfolio.<p>According to the police, the victim is a doctor who provides free medical services. Cyber fraudsters had contacted him, praised his work, and promised to reward him in US dollars. They later claimed that the amount was stuck at an airport and demanded nearly Rs 25 lakh for customs clearance.</p><p>The victim had already transferred around Rs 22 lakh and was planning to deposit another Rs three lakh on Saturday when bank officials intervened. Police alerted the victim and stopped him from making further payments.</p><p>A case is being registered by the CEN Police Station. </p>