<p>Belagavi: The Opposition BJP in the Legislative Council on Monday claimed that the rice supplied under the Anna Bhagya scheme to BPL families was being illegally exported to Dubai and Singapore and sold at higher prices.</p><p>Raising the issue during the opening day day of winter session in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/belagavi">Belagavi</a>, senior BJP MLC CT Ravi said that the rice is sold for Rs 8,000 and Rs 1500 for 10 kg at Dubai and Singapore, respectively. </p><p>"Miscreants are stealing the rice supplied under Anna Bhagya scheme even before it reaches the godowns. The rice is polished and sent to Dubai and Singapore. The rice belonging to the BPL families in the state is reaching the black markets of other states, too," Ravi said. </p><p>Joining Ravi in the discussion, other BJP members demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. </p><p>Denying the need for an investigation, Food & Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa informed the house that lack of usage of rice by beneficiaries in North Karnataka led to misuse. "The government is acting tough on those trying to steal rice and initiating action as per the law. There is no need for SIT," he said. </p><p>"Considering low usage of rice by people in North Karnataka districts, we have decided to provide Indira Kits to each and every beneficiary from January 2026. The kit will have dal/pulses, oil, sugar and salt," Muniyappa said. </p><p>According to information laid by Muniyappa, between April and November this year, authorities have seized 29,603 quintals of Anna Bhagya rice from miscreants. A total of 488 cases were registered and 314 vehicles seized. </p><p><strong>Priyank riles BJP</strong></p><p>During the debate, a statement by IT/BT and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge triggered BJP members. </p><p>When BJP members demanded an SIT, Priyank asked them to verify the details of the accused in a recent case reported in Yadgir. The accused persons were BJP members, the minister said. </p><p>This led to heated arguments between BJP and Congress MLCs. BJP members asked Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti to expunge Priyank's reference to their party. Horatti asked the BJP MLCs to give him a written request. </p>