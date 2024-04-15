Announce stoppage of guarantees as poll promise, KBG dares HDK

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday dared former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to announce openly in the poll campaign that if their coalition comes to power, it would stop all guarantees at once.
He also demanded that Kumaraswamy should apologise for his alleged remarks against poor women in the state.
Byre Gowda told reporters here that the five guarantee schemes were not meant for women who go to clubs or live in high society.
“These schemes are essentially designed to help the poor in general and poor women in particular, who work in garment units, as housemaids, roadside vendors and others. These women are a happier lot thanks to the free bus scheme and the Rs-2,000 aid, as they have been able to go pilgrimage spots and pay for their children’s education,” he said.
