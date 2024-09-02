App being developed to remit honorarium to bank accounts of priests: Ramalinga Reddy

Srirangapatna: Transport and Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the honorarium of the priests, serving the department temples, will be directly remitted to their bank accounts, soon.
After visiting Sri Ahalya Devi temple at Arathi Ukkada, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Monday, he said, a mobile phone application is being developed and the process would be completed in a month.
The minister said, "Earlier, Rs 35,000 was given as compensation in case of the death of a priest or a staffer. Now, it has been increased to Rs 2 lakh. Besides, scholarships are provided to the children of priests and other employees. If an application is submitted online, the money would be released in a month".
Stay vacated
"Lakhs of devotees visit Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, Ghati Subramanya, Renuka Yellamma and other temples every year. An Authority has been formed to develop these places on the lines of Male Mahadeshwara Temple Development Authority. The stay order in connection with the Chamundi Hill Authority has been vacated. Two more temples have stay orders and we hope it will be lifted soon", he opined.
Commenting on Karnataka Administrative Reforms chairman R V Deshpande's statement, Reddy said that he told that he might become the CM after 2028. It should not be misinterpreted.
To a query on the criticism by BJP and JD(S) leaders, the Minister said, "The leaders should first clear the allegations faced by them, before levelling allegations against CM Siddaramaiah".
Published 02 September 2024, 14:33 IST