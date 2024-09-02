App being developed to remit honorarium to bank accounts of priests: Ramalinga Reddy

Srirangapatna: Transport and Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the honorarium of the priests, serving the department temples, will be directly remitted to their bank accounts, soon.

After visiting Sri Ahalya Devi temple at Arathi Ukkada, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Monday, he said, a mobile phone application is being developed and the process would be completed in a month.

The minister said, "Earlier, Rs 35,000 was given as compensation in case of the death of a priest or a staffer. Now, it has been increased to Rs 2 lakh. Besides, scholarships are provided to the children of priests and other employees. If an application is submitted online, the money would be released in a month".