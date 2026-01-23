<p>Mysuru: The Karnataka State Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) has invited applications from Scheduled Caste (SC) youth for a 45-day gym and fitness training camp, under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan for the year 2025-26.</p><p>According to a press release from Assistant Director of DYES Bhaskar Nayak, the training programme will be held at Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from February 1 to March 17. The sessions are scheduled daily from 10 am to 5.30 pm.</p>.Alert Bengaluru police rescue missing elderly woman, save suicidal teenager.<p>The eligibility and requirements for the programme are: the applicants must be between 18 and 35 years of age; a minimum qualification of SSLC (pass) is mandatory; and the programme is exclusively for the youth of Karnataka, belonging to Scheduled Caste communities.</p><p>The applicants must submit their caste certificate (with a valid RD number) and an Aadhaar card featuring their name and photograph. The DYES has clarified that general accommodation will be provided for participants arriving from other districts.</p><p>Interested candidates should submit their applications in the prescribed format by January 27. For application forms and details, the office of the Assistant Director for Youth Empowerment and Sports can be reached at 0821-2564179.</p>