Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

As awareness rises, teen pregnancies decline in Karnataka

Experts feel that many of these girls between 18 and 19 years of age, who were pregnant, might have got married or conceived when they were minors.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 23:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 23:44 IST
healthpregnancyWomen Health

Follow us on :

Follow Us