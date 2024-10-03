'As long as I have blessings of goddess, people...': Siddaramaiah vows to remain CM amid MUDA row

<p>Mysuru: Amid the raging row over the alleged MUDA scam, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that as long as he had the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari and the people of the state, especially the beneficiaries of the government's guarantee schemes, he would continue to serve the people.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that the Congress-led state government will remain in power for the next nine years, with the blessings of Navadurga Shakthi Goddess Chamundeshwari, who is worshipped in nine forms, during Dasara. </p><p>They were speaking after the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara festivities, atop the Chamundi Hill, on Thursday. </p><p>Siddaramaiah said, "Truth will triumph. There is no bigger court than one's own conscience. I have not committed any mistake. It is exactly 40 years, since I became minister in 1984. If I had erred, I would not have been in survived in politics this long. It is anti-democratic to topple a government, elected by the people, with 136 seats, for five years. I was the second CM, after D Devaraja Urs, to complete a full term, in my earlier term. With the blessings of the people, we will serve the people for another full term". </p>.After CM Siddaramaiah's wife writes to MUDA, process to take back 14 sites completes.<p>Siddaramaiah added, "Mere speeches won't fill one's stomach. All should get equal opportunities to advance. Before the Assembly elections, me and D K Shivakumar prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari to give us the strength to come to power and implement guarantee schemes. We have managed to implement them within eight months. Under the guarantee schemes, each family gets Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month."</p><p>Shivakumar said, "Durga Devi, in the form of Chamundeshwari, pulls people out of problems. To solve people's problems, we have introduced several programmes. No matter what difficulties arise, we will overcome them and continue to serve the people with the blessings of the Goddess and support of people." </p><p>Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, who was also present, told media persons, "All three parties have done administration in MUDA. The BJP is conspiring against Siddaramaiah. We will not bend. We will continue to fight. There is no discussion on sharing CM's tenure."</p><p>Caption: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Ministers H C Mahadevappa, H K Patil and Shivaraj Tangadagi read out the Preamble of the Constitution, during the inauguration of Mysuru Dasara, atop the Chamundi Hill, on Thursday. DH Photo</p>