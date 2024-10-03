Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'As long as I have blessings of goddess, people...': Siddaramaiah vows to remain CM amid MUDA row

The under-fire Karnataka Chief Minister's comment came at the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festivities, atop the Chamundi Hill, on Thursday.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 13:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 13:39 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMysuru Urban Development Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us