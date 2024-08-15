As mercury rises in Kodagu district, residents wonder why is it hot like summer in August

On last Tuesday, Sampaje hobli alone received 15 cm rainfall. Similar incident happened in 2018, the people recollect.

"There was always rain during the month of August. Even if there was no rain, the weather was cold. However, this year, it is hot like summer," said M S Subrahmanya, a senior citizen from Napoklu.

The maximum temperature recorded in Madikeri city on Wednesday was 31.1 degree celsius was, as per the data by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to private weather monitoring firm AccuWeather, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degree celsius.

IMD Bengaluru centre Director C S Patil opined that the dry weather in Kodagu is due to dry weather in Arabian Sea, which has resulted in the rising of the temperature.