Asha Kirana initiative for door-to-door eye screening launched in Karnataka

The Health Department in collaboration with the National Program for Control of Blindness has launched “Asha Kirana,” an initiative for door-to-door eye screening.
While the programme began in Chikkaballapur last Friday, it will be launched in Kalaburagi, Haveri and Chamarajanagara districts on September 4.
Under the initiative, ASHAs or health department personnel will visit all households to conduct preliminary eye screening. They will evaluate various parameters including eye sight.
Those identified with problems will undergo a secondary screening to identify specific conditions.
Those who need surgeries will be referred to appropriate hospitals and the surgeries will be conducted free of cost, said a press release from Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Distribution centres will be set up at primary health centres for those in need of prescription eyeglasses.
The programme is meant to bridge the gap in accessibility to eye healthcare, especially in impoverished and rural communities, the press release said.
Eye disorders are also rising as cases of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes.
The department will also hold a series of events across the state to encourage eye donation, during the ongoing National Eye Donation Fortnight.