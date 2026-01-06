Menu
Assault on co-op bank staff union chief: Karnataka Congress MLA, son booked

Karennavar had been to the residence of Savadi in connection with issues related to the union. In a complaint to the police, Karennavar said Savadi abused him in filthy language and slapped him.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 21:43 IST
Published 05 January 2026, 21:43 IST
