<p>Athani: Belagavi district central cooperative (BDCC) bank director and Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, his son Chidanand and their supporters were booked by the Athani police late on Sunday night, over charges of assaulting BDCC bank employees union president Ningappa Karennavar at Savadi’s house on Saturday.</p>.<p>Karennavar had been to the residence of Savadi in connection with issues related to the union. In a complaint to the police, Karennavar said Savadi abused him in filthy language and slapped him.</p>.<p>Later, the MLA’s son Chidanand and others “assaulted” him, resulting in severe injuries. The Athani police are investigating.</p>