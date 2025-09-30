Assault on ex-serviceman: ASI, constable suspended

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: Dharwad Suburban Police Station's ASI Vidyanand Subedar and police constable Rachappa Kanaboor have been suspended in connection with the assault case that took place in Dharwad on Sunday night.</p><p>One Geeta Nippani, the wife of ex-serviceman Ramappa Nippani, who runs Sainik Mess at the Vivekananda Circle near Saptapurabhavi here, filed a complaint at the Suburban Police Station, alleging that the police assaulted her husband.</p><p>In a counter-complaint, constable Rachappa Kanaboor alleged that Ramappa Nippani assaulted him and obstructed him from performing his duty.</p><p>The incident took place on Sunday night near the Vivekananda Circle at the Sainik Mess. An altercation broke out between the police and the mess owner, former soldier Ramappa Nippani, which escalated into a physical confrontation, with both parties allegedly attacking each other.</p><p>Ramappa was admitted to KMC-RI Hospital in Hubballi, while constable Rachappa was receiving treatment at the district hospital.</p><p>According to Geeta’s complaint, patrolling police arrived at the mess at night and asked them to close the mess. Her husband told the police that the doors would be closed after the customers finished their meals. However, police verbally abused and assaulted her husband, causing a head injury. Her relatives present at the scene were also beaten by the police, she charged in the complaint.</p><p>On the other hand, in his complaint, constable Rachappa also stated: “People at the Sainik Mess assaulted me and obstructed me from carrying out my duty. I sustained a nose injury and was bleeding.”</p><p>Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said: "A complaint and a counter-complaint have been filed in connection with the incident. A fair and impartial investigation will be conducted. ACP and the inspector have been instructed to investigate and submit a report in this regard."</p><p><strong>Muthalik flays police</strong></p><p>Sri Rama Sene founder president Pramod Muthalik visited KMC–RI to inquire about the health of former soldier Ramappa Nippani. </p><p>He expressed strong dissatisfaction, claiming that proper treatment was not being provided to the former soldier. </p><p>Later, speaking to media persons, Muthalik said: “Ramappa has suffered a serious spinal injury. He was assaulted simply for refusing to pay a bribe. Illegal nightclubs and gambling activities operate openly and liquor shops remain open beyond permitted hours, but instead of shutting them down, police target messes run by the poor to earn livelihood.”</p><p><br>Follow rules, shop owners told</p><p>Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that after reviewing the video footage of the incident, ASI Vidyanand Subedar and constable Rachappa Kanaboor have been suspended pending a departmental inquiry.</p><p>Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that the suspended police personnel have been remanded to judicial custody.</p><p>He said that during the initial investigation, it was found that despite police instructions to close the mess on the night of September 28, it remained open. While it is indeed a violation to run businesses beyond permitted hours, police personnel must not resort to physical confrontation, he said.</p><p>He also appealed to the shop owners to close shops on time and follow the rules.</p><p>The footage of the CCTV installed at the mess would be reviewed as part of the investigation, he said.</p><p>DCP Mahaning Nandagavi and ACP Prashant Siddanagoudar were also present.</p>