Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Assault on ex-serviceman: ASI, constable suspended

Police, ex-serviceman accuse each other of assault
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 17:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 17:16 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHubballiDharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us