<p>Bengaluru: Labour law expert Babu Mathew has been unanimously elected as the Karnataka president of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).</p>.<p>Mathew is a visiting professor at the National Law School of India University with experience in practical trade unionism, too. AITUC is associated with the Communist Party of India (CPI).</p>.<p>"A strong advocate of the rights of the working class, Prof Babu Mathew actively participated in workers' struggles as an AITUC leader in the 1970s and 80s," the AITUC said in a statement. </p><p>Mathew replaces veteran trade unionist Ananth Subba Rao.</p>