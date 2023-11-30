Ballari govt polytechnic first to get NBA nod

Bengaluru: The Government Polytechnic in Ballari has become the first state-run technical institution to get certified by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).
Following the application submitted by the institution in August, the expert committee from NBA visited the college in the first week of November and accorded the certificate a few days ago.
As the institutions were allowed to apply for specific programmes/departments, the Ballari Polytechnic got the certification for the Mechanical Department.
Speaking to DH, M Anand, principal of the polytechnic, said that the institution has fulfilled all the criteria needed to get the certification.
"Faculty strength is one of the main criteria and our Mechanical Department has eight teachers, which is adequate as per the students' strength," said K Abdul Rahman, head of the department.
As explained by the faculties, the college records 100 per cent placements every year and even the admissions are 100 per cent.
The college has a total student strength of 1,200 with 180 in Mechanical. When the government-run engineering colleges, including the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in Bengaluru, are struggling to get NBA nod, efforts by this college were appreciated by the department officials.
Following the certification received, the Department of Technical Education has released an appreciation letter to the college and published it on the public portal. The college was established in 1937 as Government Industrial School and renamed as Rayalaseema Polytechnic in 1953 and again in 1956 renamed as Ballari Polytechnic college.