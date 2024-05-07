Bayaluseeme board secretary arrested in bribery case

The Lokayukta sleuths on Monday caught the secretary of Bayaluseeme Area Development Board (BADB) red-handed while receiving a bribe of
Rs 4 lakh from a contractor for an official favour.
S Y Basavarajappa had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from complainant-contractor Y P Siddanagouda for giving an administrative approval for the works.
The Lokayukta police have arrested the BADB secretary, along with the bribe money.
“The contractor had bagged the tender for 15 piecemeal works to be taken up under Gouripur and Khilanakanakuppe gram panchayats. The contractor had sought administrative approval from the BADB for the grants. He waited for one year for approval,” Lokayukta SP N Vasudevaram told reporters.
“On April 30, the contractor met the secretary of the Board at the latter’s office. The secretary had sought a bribe of Rs 4 lakh. On May 2, the contractor had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta in this regard. The officials laid a trap and arrested the secretary, while he was taking the bribe money at his office,” Vasudevaram said.
Published 06 May 2024, 23:41 IST