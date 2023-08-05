Home
Karnataka

'Beat him up': Karnataka MLA instigates students against warden over food

Students had staged a protest on August 3 alleging that rotten vegetables had been used to prepare food in the hostel. 
Last Updated 05 August 2023, 13:28 IST

A video of MLA K C Veerendra asking inmates of a hostel run by social welfare department to beat the warden by locking him in a room, has gone viral on social media networking sites.

The MLA was seen making such provocative remarks after listening to the grievances from students on poor quality food being given to them in the hostel.

Students had staged a protest on August 3 alleging that rotten vegetables had been used to prepare food in the hostel.

In the video, the MLA purportedly told inmates of the hostel to make the warden eat the same food if they find insects in it fro now on. "Beat him and lock him up in a room of the hostel. Don't worry, I will stand by you. It seems the warden does not improve the situation unless he is not beaten."

(Published 05 August 2023, 13:28 IST)
Karnataka News Congress Karnataka Hostel K C Veerendra

