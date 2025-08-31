<p>Dharwad: Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad has slammed the state government for its decision to allow private organisations to hold programmes in the banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Bellad said that the banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha has a certain dignity and prestige. Instead of safeguarding it, the state government is damaging its reputation. The decision of the government to allow private organisations to hold programmes in the banquet hall should be strongly opposed, he said.</p>.Hikes are the real Congress guarantees, says BJP.<p class="bodytext">He stated that permission had been given to the Bangalore Lawyers’ Association and Ravivarma Kumar Associates to organise a felicitation programme marking 50 years of advocacy of former Advocate General Prof Ravivarma Kumar in the banquet hall. He criticised this decision, saying that the hall is meant only for government functions, and granting permission to private entities will undermine its dignity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He alleged that the government might have succumbed to some pressure in allowing this, and warned that this could set a precedent. In the future, ministers, senior government officials, and wealthy individuals may also demand the banquet hall for private events such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries of their family members. This situation, he said, would arise solely because of the Siddaramaiah government’s decision. He urged the government not to yield to any pressure and to strictly reserve the banquet hall only for government functions.</p>