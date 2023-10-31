Bengaluru Kambala to have the longest 155 metre-long track

“Since the Kambala event in Bengaluru should be special in all aspects, we intend to break many records. Those adjudged champions in the competition will get Rs 1.50 lakh cash and two Pawan gold. The participating pairs of buffaloes will get a shield and the winning jockey will get a gold medal. Kambala owners will receive Rs 50,000 for expenses incurred during the transportation of buffaloes,” he

added.