Bengaluru Kambala to have the longest 155 metre-long track

The first Kambala, to be held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26, will have the longest Kare (track) in the history of Tulu Nadu’s Kambala, Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai said.
Rai, also the president of the Bengaluru Kambala Committee, told media persons at the ‘Press Club Gowrava Athithi’ programme organised by Dakshina Working Journalists’ Association at Patrika Bhavan on Monday that the work on the longest 155-metre-long Kambala Kare has begun. A conventional track is 145 metres long. A Kambala with a 147-metre-long track had been held in past, he added.
“Since the Kambala event in Bengaluru should be special in all aspects, we intend to break many records. Those adjudged champions in the competition will get Rs 1.50 lakh cash and two Pawan gold. The participating pairs of buffaloes will get a shield and the winning jockey will get a gold medal. Kambala owners will receive Rs 50,000 for expenses incurred during the transportation of buffaloes,” he
added.
Rai said the police are expecting that seven to eight lakh spectators are likely to attend the Kambala. People, out of curiosity, have already begun to visit the site to inspect the ongoing work on Kambala Kare, he said.
“The name of Kambala Kare is yet to be finalised. We have received over 230 responses from the public when we invited suggestions on social media,” Rai said.
“After holding discussions with other committee members, a name will be finalised by November 4 to 5,” Rai explained.
“Owners of 116 pairs of buffaloes have registered for the Bengaluru Kambala. We want to restrict it to 125 pairs of buffaloes. After Kantara, interest in the Kambala event has increased among people,” he said.
“Initially, we decided to give 15 passes each to Kambala buffalo owner. Now, they have demanded 25 passes each. Further, food will be served for 5,000 people in a day,” MLA said. Actors, like Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Shetty, and Kannada film industry stars, including Yash, Darshan and cricketer K L Rahul will attend, he added.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and ministers will also watch the Kambala. The committee is also trying to contact Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur. “We utilise this opportunity to appeal to the government on official language status and one-acre land for Tulu Bhavana in Bengaluru.”
The proceeds of the event will be used to build a Tulu Bhavana with 50 rooms, a hall and a recreation club in Bengaluru,” the MLA said.
The Kambala event aims to highlight the culture and tradition of Tulu Nadu along with its cuisines. Over 250 stalls will sell eatables from North Karnataka along with jackfruit delicacies, pickles, artefacts, and others.
Two-wheeler parking areas have also been arranged at the venue. All the participating buffaloes will be given a grand farewell in Uppinangadi. The lorry transporting buffaloes will be accompanied by a veterinary ambulance and veterinarians. Further, six to seven tankers of water will be transported from the region to Bengaluru for the buffaloes, he said.