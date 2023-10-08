Bengaluru not ready for congestion tax yet: D K Shivakumar

The city is not yet ready for a congestion tax, admitted Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in a discussion about Brand Bengaluru with Revathy Ashok, CEO and Managing Trustee, B.PAC, at the South First’s conclave Dakshin Dialogues 2023 on Saturday.
“It may take some 20 years to see that we come to that level. Let us settle our earlier issues with basic needs first,” he said.
He noted that the city’s big problems were with regard to water, traffic, and solid waste management and stressed resolving them on priority.
When asked about BBMP elections and ward committees, the deputy CM said: “We want to (hold) early elections - that is the priority of my government. As far as ward committees are concerned, I will see if it is legally possible to have them without an elected body. If the law permits us, I am ready to have ward committees because they are the owners of Bengaluru.”
While he did not confirm when the BMLTA (the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority) Act will be operationalised, he said that he is in discussions with the stakeholders to frame rules, finetune details, and allocate a budget for the body.
Use of AI
Regarding AI-powered adaptive signals to ease traffic congestion, he noted that the government is in talks with private players to work out the finances on a public-private partnership.