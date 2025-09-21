Weekly Horoscope – September 21, 2025 to September 27: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 September 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
The equinox resets your inner compass. A balance between action and stillness is needed now. A relationship dynamic flips roles—students become teachers.
Advice: True leadership is revealed in how you follow.
Taurus
Harvest season is here — and not just in nature. An investment of time, emotion, or energy finally begins to bear fruit. Celebrate quietly, but do celebrate.
Advice: A soft “yes” from the universe is still a yes.
Gemini
You’re surrounded by choices, but one stands out — and scares you a little. That’s the one. A sibling or peer plays the role of unexpected guide.
Advice: Growth begins at the edge of ease.
Cancer
You feel the shift in seasons more than most. A sentimental object — a photo, a letter, an heirloom — triggers a deep realisation. Let the memory guide, not weigh.
Advice: Even the past changes when seen from a healed heart.
Leo
A quiet revolution brews in your routine. This is your week to redesign something foundational — diet, schedule, or workspace. Clarity hides in the mundane.
Advice: Greatness begins with how you greet your morning.
Virgo
The Sun moves out of your sign — but leaves behind a divine blueprint. An idea born this month now seeks structure. Don’t let perfection delay progress.
Advice: Even divine plans need deadlines.
Libra
Happy Birthday, aesthete of the zodiac. The mirror smiles back, not just at your face — but at your evolution. A soul gift arrives by Friday — wrapped in beauty.
Advice: Self-love is not vanity. It’s vibrational alignment.
Scorpio
A mystery unravels—perhaps within your family or lineage. You’re handed a puzzle piece from the past. Fit it into your present without judgment.
Advice: The truth doesn’t always soothe. But it frees.
Sagittarius
Your arrows fly fast — but pause before the next release. A group or community space needs your energy. Offer it without ego. The ripple will return.
Advice: Be the fire that warms, not the one that blinds.
Capricorn
Reputation and recognition finally align. You may be offered something with hidden responsibility. Accept it if it aligns with your real vision—not just your résumé.
Advice: The summit you reach must be worth the climb.
Aquarius
Foreign lands, philosophies, or friendships beckon. Even if you stay home, your mind travels. Enrol, apply, inquire — just don’t sit still.
Advice: Curiosity is your birthright. Honour it.
Pisces
You’re navigating the in-between — neither here nor there. This is sacred ground. A dream or nocturnal insight could alter your course. Document it.
Advice: Not all answers arrive with the sun.