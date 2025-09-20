<p>Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhilesh-yadav">Akhilesh Yadav</a> on Saturday said that to ensure fair elections, Aadhaar cards should be integrated with chips to prevent fraudulent votes from being cast by creating fake Aadhaar IDs.</p><p>A statement issued by the Samajwadi Party (SP) said Yadav on Saturday held discussions on election preparations with prominent party leaders from Auraiya district.</p><p>During the interaction, Yadav said if the caste census is initiated, reservations will be properly implemented, and the unity and strength of the PDA community will solve people’s problems.</p><p>The hard work of PDA members helped the party win more MP seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the party finished third, he said.</p>.Does 'Ajey' have beeps for dialogues? Akhilesh Yadav's poke at CM Yogi Adityanath biopic.<p>The SP chief has been using the PDA abbreviation for ‘pichde’ (backward classes), Dalits and ‘alpsankhyak’ (minorities) since last year’s Lok Sabha polls.</p><p>He said that to hold fair elections, “Aadhaar cards should be integrated with chips to prevent fraudulent votes from being cast by creating fake Aadhaar IDs”.</p><p>The SP chief also accused the BJP government of undermining equality, freedom, and brotherhood by instilling hatred in society.</p><p>“Well-planned conspiracies are being hatched to destroy the autonomy of all the constitutional institutions. The Election Commission itself has come under scrutiny.</p><p>“In this context, the responsibilities of the SP workers have increased significantly. They must expose the BJP's lies through their actions and logic,” Yadav said.</p><p>“The party workers must closely monitor voter lists and work to add the votes of their supporters. They must strengthen the organisation right from the booth level,” he added.</p><p>He also claimed that the SP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, saying the BJP's days are numbered.</p>