Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Asia Cup Super Four match

Sri Lanka scored 168/7, with Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 64 being the highlight of their innings despite some fine bowling by Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) and Mahedi Hasan (2/25).
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 18:31 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 18:31 IST
