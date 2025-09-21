<p>Dubai: Opener Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy hit half-centuries as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in an Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Saturday.</p><p>Sri Lanka scored 168/7, with Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 64 being the highlight of their innings despite some fine bowling by Mustafizur Rahman (3/20) and Mahedi Hasan (2/25).</p><p>Hassan then struck 61 off 45 balls, while Towhid hit 58 off 37 deliveries to help Bangladesh to victory.</p>.Asia Cup: Unbeaten Sri Lanka hope to tame Bangladesh again in opening Super Four game.<p>Brief scores:</p><p>Sri Lanka: 168/7 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 34, Dasun Shanaka 64 not out; Mustafizur Rahman 3/20, Mahedi Hasan 2/25).</p><p>Bangladesh: 169 for 6 in 19.5 overs (Saif Hassan 61, Towhid Hridoy 58; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/22, Dasun Shanaka 2/21).</p>