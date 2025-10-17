<p>Bengaluru: The Urban Development Department on Thursday issued a final notification reducing the buffer zone around stormwater drains by half within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region, including the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and other local planning bodies. </p>.<p>The draft notification issued on September 2 had proposed amending Section 13(E) of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act, 1961, to modify zoning regulations in the Revised Master Plan 2015, the Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Area Planning Authority’s Master Plan and other local planning areas within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Region. The buffer zones around lakes will continue to be maintained as per the records of the Revenue Department.</p>