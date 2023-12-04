10 Vajra buses to ply daily between Bengaluru's Attibele & Hoskote

Bengaluru: In a potential relief to thousands of techies working in companies located along the Outer Ring Road and nearby areas, the BMTC introduced Vajra buses between Attibele and Hoskote on Sunday.
For the first time, the BMTC has introduced air-conditioned buses on route 328H. Ten air-conditioned Volvo buses will ply between Attibele in the south to Hoskote in the east, making 57 trips every day.
The end-to-end fare will be Rs 60 (inclusive of Rs 5 towards toll).
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy launched the service at the Attibele bus stand on Sunday.
The Volvo buses will pass through Indlabele, Bidaraguppe, Medahalli, Billapura, Sarjapur, Somapura, Yemare, Dommasandra, Heggondahalli, Gunjur, Varthur, Varthur Kodi, Whitefield Post Office, Hope Farm, Kadugodi, Belathur, Seegehalli, Kaji Sonnenahalli, Hoskote Kodi and Hoskote High School.
The first bus in both directions starts at 6 am and the last at 9.20 pm. The frequency will be 10-25 minutes during peak hours and 45-90 minutes during non-peak hours.
Before this, only ordinary (Bengaluru Sarige) buses were placed on this route, with 37 non-air-conditioned vehicles making 300 trips a day.