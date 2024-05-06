108 Emergency Ambulance Services staff plan statewide strike over non-payment of wages

Bengaluru: The 108 Emergency Ambulance Services might come to a standstill across Karnataka as the staff go ahead with their decision to go on a strike from 8 pm on Monday.

The three major associations – Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha (108) Noukarara Sangha, Akhila Karnataka (108) Ambulance Noukarara Hitharakshana Sangha and the Karnataka Rajya Arogya Kavacha (108) Ambulance Noukarara Sangha – that have roughly 3,500 drivers and staff as nurses, statewide announced their decision to go on a strike as they haven't been paid their salaries in full since December.

Many of them convened outside the office of their service provider GVK EMRI - now called EMRI Green Health Services - on Magadi Road on Monday, demanding full payment of their partially paid salaries in December and January.

The staff members were also allegedly not paid anything since February.

"Our salary is around Rs 30,000. We were paid only Rs 12,000 for December and January and then we received nothing. We are only asking to be paid our rightful wages," said Paramashiva N H, the Vice President of Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha (108) Noukarara Sangha and resident of Davanagere.