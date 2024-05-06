108 Emergency Ambulance Services staff plan statewide strike over non-payment of wages

Bengaluru: The 108 Emergency Ambulance Services might come to a standstill across Karnataka as the staff go ahead with their decision to go on a strike from 8 pm on Monday.
The three major associations – Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha (108) Noukarara Sangha, Akhila Karnataka (108) Ambulance Noukarara Hitharakshana Sangha and the Karnataka Rajya Arogya Kavacha (108) Ambulance Noukarara Sangha – that have roughly 3,500 drivers and staff as nurses, statewide announced their decision to go on a strike as they haven't been paid their salaries in full since December.
Many of them convened outside the office of their service provider GVK EMRI - now called EMRI Green Health Services - on Magadi Road on Monday, demanding full payment of their partially paid salaries in December and January.
The staff members were also allegedly not paid anything since February.
"Our salary is around Rs 30,000. We were paid only Rs 12,000 for December and January and then we received nothing. We are only asking to be paid our rightful wages," said Paramashiva N H, the Vice President of Suvarna Karnataka Arogya Kavacha (108) Noukarara Sangha and resident of Davanagere.
"If they don't agree to pay us what is due, we will stop our services from 8 pm tonight. Until our salaries get credited, we will show up in our ambulances every morning but will not pick up any patients," he added.
D Randeep, Health Commissioner, told Deccan Herald that the emergency service provider has already been paid due amounts for the financial year 2023-24, and has received an advance amount for the first quarter of this financial year as well.
“We have paid whatever we had to pay to the company according to the MoU. This is Rs 40.6 crore every quarter – or Rs 162.4 crore annually,” he said.
He noted that the service provider has taken up wage corrections to ensure annual wages are kept within minimum wages and the MoU amount but acknowledged that the company has to "communicate this to the employees with transparency".
"We stand by the fact that wages have to be given and there should be no shortfalls. However, it is not okay for them to go on strike like this," he said.
If additional payments have to be made, the Health Department is willing to take the topic up after June 4.
Paramashiva alleged that officers from the Health Department have threatened to imprison the drivers under the ESMA.
The Essential Services Maintenance (ESMA) Act, 1981, which was enacted to ensure that certain services run unobstructed, has one of the provisions which details a penalty for "illegal strikes" involving imprisonment and/or a fine amount.
A senior official from the department clarified that such provisions under the ESMA would be the last resort, when there are no alternatives or compromise left to be worked out.
"The company will have to engage new staff and take up 108 operations if the present staff continue to strike. That is, of course, after paying due wages," said the official.
The Health Department has convened a meeting on Monday evening to discuss further steps in this case.