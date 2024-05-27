Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

LIVE
Cyclone Remal Updates: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Kolkata following heavy rain

Strong winds and heavy rain pounded the coastal regions of Bangladesh and India as severe cyclone Remal made landfall late on Sunday, leaving millions without electricity after power poles fell and some trees were uprooted by gusty winds. As per India Meteorological Department Forecast, the Severe Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as 'Re-Mal') crossed the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla between 2230 hrs IST of 26th May to 0030 hrs IST of 27th May 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110 to 120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph. Gusty wind and heavy rains caused waterlogging and uprooting of trees in South 24 Parganas district while several parts of Kolkata witnessed flooding. Track the latest updates about the cyclone's aftermath with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 03:10 IST
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 03:10 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
03:0627 May 2024

The Indian Coast Guard is closely monitoring the landfall of cyclone Remal with a disaster response team, ships and hovercraft on standby at short notice to respond to post-impact challenges.

03:0627 May 2024

The Indian Coast Guard is closely monitoring the landfall of cyclone Remal with a disaster response team, ships and hovercraft on standby at short notice to respond to post-impact challenges.

03:0627 May 2024

Waterlogging witnessed in parts of West Bengal's Kolkata following heavy rain. Visuals from Race Course Area

03:0527 May 2024

Heavy rains cause waterlogging at Chittaranjan Avenue (C.R. Avenue) area in Kolkata, West Bengal.

03:0427 May 2024

Gusty wind and heavy rains cause waterlogging and uprooting of trees in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

03:0327 May 2024

DGM IMD Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra presented current status & forecast of Cyclone Remal to PM Modi

Published 27 May 2024, 03:10 IST
India NewsIMDCycloneWest BengalBangladeshweather

Follow us on :

Follow Us