Cyclone Remal Updates: Waterlogging witnessed in parts of Kolkata following heavy rain

Strong winds and heavy rain pounded the coastal regions of Bangladesh and India as severe cyclone Remal made landfall late on Sunday, leaving millions without electricity after power poles fell and some trees were uprooted by gusty winds. As per India Meteorological Department Forecast, the Severe Cyclonic Storm “Remal” (pronounced as 'Re-Mal') crossed the Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal Coasts between Sagar Islands and Khepupara close to southwest of Mongla between 2230 hrs IST of 26th May to 0030 hrs IST of 27th May 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 110 to 120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph. Gusty wind and heavy rains caused waterlogging and uprooting of trees in South 24 Parganas district while several parts of Kolkata witnessed flooding. Track the latest updates about the cyclone's aftermath with DH.