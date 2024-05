Mumbai's Sahar Police registered a case against one Arjun Ram Thalore for allegedly smoking on an Air India Jaipur-Mumbai flight, ANI reported.

Thalore, a resident of Rajasthan, was arrested and later released on bail. During the journey, Thalore allegedly smoked in the carrier's lavatory, causing the in-flight alarms to go off.

A case has been registered under Section 336 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Aircraft Act, Mumbai Police said.

More to follow...