11 Indira Canteens, closed for two weeks, resume services 

Bengaluru: Eleven Indira Canteens, which had been closed for the past two weeks, resumed operations on Friday after intervention by senior officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
The civic body had withheld payments to the agency managing the canteens due to the submission of inflated bills, exceeding the actual food provided to citizens.
The agency had also failed to pay water and electricity bills as required by the contract.
Following a reprimand from top BBMP officials, the canteens reopened on July 19. The civic body has warned the agency of legal action if services are suspended again.
Published 19 July 2024, 21:57 IST