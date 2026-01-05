<p>Shivamogga: Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism Minister HK Patil informed that the state government has decided to bring in a special law soon to prevent incidents like caste killings from recurring in the state and that preparations have already begun.</p><p>He spoke at the 114th Punyasmaranatsava of Lingayikya Guru Basava Mahaswamy, 556th Shivanubhavasthi, Bhawaikya and Sharana Sahitya Sammelana at Bekkinakalmutt here on Monday. The minister said that Kuvempu had a wish that Karnataka should become a garden of peace for all religions. Social reformer Basavanna wanted to create caste-less soceity. "But today, unfortunate and disappoting incidents are taking place in the societ y. The government will not tolerate the recurrence of incidents like the honour killings that took place in Hubballi. He said that this violence must be curbed.</p><p>He also regretted that Basavanna's words have become a commodity of speech. "Our actions and words do not have the intentions of Vachanas. If we had not seen him from a purely religious perspective, Basavanna would have been the greatest revolutionary person in the world today. He would have been ahead of Karl Marx in economic terms. Basavanna had given a great message by making Allama Prabhu as president of Anubhav Mantapa. We applauded it. But we ourselves feel that we have kept him in a religious framework. We need to introspect on this", he said.</p><p>He also claimed that the government is trying to properly portray his principles and thoughts and make the society healthy by declaring Basavanna as the cultural icon of Karnataka. Basavanna had an inter-caste marriage in the midst of a hierarchical class system in the 12th century. "But in recent years, we are seeing the effects of the confusion in society in the honor killings that took place in Hubballi. Strong criticism against such actions needs to be raised within the society itself." He reiterated that the work of giving advice to the casteists needs to be done as much as possible.</p><p> Mallikarjuna Murugarajendra Swamiji of Murugha mutt of Anandpur, Mallikarjuna Mahaswamiji of Dharwad Murugha mutt, MLC DS Arun, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa, State Government Employees Association President CS Shadakshari, District Vokkaligara Sangha Women Wing President Shantha Surendra former MLA HM Chandrashekarappa and others were present. HK Patil conferred Bhavaikyata Award on Gandhi Basappa and Haladamma Pratishthan of Shivamogga in the event.</p>