<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested 12 men in connection with the brutal murder of history-sheeter Syed Shabbir on Mangammanapalya Main Road in south Bengaluru on January 12, officials said.</p>.<p>The 30-year-old was hacked to death while returning from Victoria Hospital in an autorickshaw. Police said the assailants intercepted the vehicle around 10.30 pm, blinded Shabbir and his cousin by throwing “third-degree powder” — a potent chilli-based irritant — and then attacked him with machetes and other deadly weapons.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder was a premeditated act of retaliation.</p>.<p>Shabbir, the son of a retired KSRP officer, allegedly exercised control over local settlements and extortion rackets. Rivals and local petty criminals, police said, had grown resentful of being threatened and assaulted for operating in his territory. They had reportedly planned to kill him twice earlier, but failed due to his cautious movements.</p>.<p>“The gang knew Shabbir was visiting a relative at the hospital and lay in wait. They used chilli powder to disable him before launching the attack,” said an officer close to the investigation.</p>.<p>The arrested accused have been identified as Noorullah alias Sunny, 33, Nadeem alias Naddu, 34, Salman Khan alias Paul, 27, Mohammad Ali, 29, Syed Ismail, 30, Mohammad Siddique, 30, Syed Khalim, 32, Umrez alias UK, 26, Imran alias Kalu, 33, Nawaz Sharif alias One Ten, 28, Salman Khan alias Aashique, 27, and Syed Mubarak alias Mubbu, 35.</p>.Supreme Court to consider Karnataka's plea against quashing of KCOCA case against BJP MLA B A Basavaraja.<p>After the murder, the suspects fled to Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.</p>.<p>Acting on credible intelligence, a special team from the Parappana Agrahara police, under the guidance of DCP (Electronics City) Narayana M, tracked and arrested the accused. Police have seized the weapons used in the crime and the vehicles used for the escape.</p>.<p>The Bandepalya police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Arms Act.</p>.<p>Police said they plan to invoke the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) against all the accused, which allows for detention without bail for up to one year.</p>.<p>While some of the accused were known history-sheeters, others were involved in multiple cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery.</p>.<p>“Following directives from Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, we are preparing to register a case under KCOCA against all the suspects,” the DCP said.</p>