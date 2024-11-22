Home
13-day classical dance festival kicks off next week

Titled Kalanadam, it is currently in its 25th edition. It is the annual festival of Narthan Academy of Dance and Music (NADAM), which is located in Malleswaram.
Team Metrolife
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 22:26 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 22:26 IST
