Bengaluru: 13 held for stealing gold, laptops 

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South police have arrested 13 people who stole gold, laptops and chromeboxes (built for desktop use).
In the first case, a six-member gang, including three women, was arrested by the Kumaraswamy Layout police for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from jewellery shops.
The arrested Chaman Saab, 32, Nanavali Saab, 38, Zubaida, 30, Shaukath, 40, Pyari, 35, and Jai Tumbi, 45 are from Tumakuru and Chitradurga.
The gang would visit jewellery shops in the guise of buying jewels and stealing them by diverting the attention of the shopkeeper. Police arrested the gang acting on a complaint by a jeweller in Kumaraswamy Layout. They seized gold worth 383 grams from the gang.
Meanwhile, JP Nagar police arrested two people for stealing gold from the house of a senior citizen and a retired government employee.
The suspects Manjula and Mahadevamma broke into the complainants’ home when they were away and stole 414 grams of gold among other jewellery pieces worth Rs 28 lakh.
Manjula was working as a nurse at the complainant’s house in JP Nagar and Mahadevamma was the maid. They allegedly colluded to steal the valuables after learning about a locker kept at the house.
Two lab technicians at a private company, who stole laptops and chromeboxes on different occasions, came to the police's notice after a complaint from the manager.
The duo stole 29 laptops and 59 chromeboxes from the private company in Kumaraswamy Layout and gave them to three of their associates.
Police investigation revealed the employees had stolen the gadgets. They seized electronic devices worth Rs 16 lakh. They also arrested the three associates.
(Published 12 March 2024, 20:38 IST)