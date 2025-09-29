Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Mother seeks SC intervention as minor daughters allegedly kept from her by grandparents

The woman alleged she has been deliberately deprived of the custody of her children solely to shield the husband and his family from criminal accountability.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 13:40 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtcustodyhabeas corpus

Follow us on :

Follow Us