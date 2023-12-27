16 city students visit space museum in US

Sixteen students from Bengaluru were selected to visit the US Space & Rocket Center in October. Located in Alabama, the museum showcases rockets, achievements and artefacts of the US space programme.
They were among the 26 students from India chosen for the annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA). This is a scholarship program for students aged 16 to 18. It is designed to give them exposure to careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). HLCA is open to children of Honeywell employees.
Chanya Shenoy B S from Bangalore International Academy, Jayanagar, was thrilled to be part of a programme that had students from over 40 countries participating. Meeting Joey Fann, a Nasa engineer, was a highlight for Chanya, who would “love to be a part of manned missions to Mars by India”. She shared, “He (Joey) was instrumental in devising simulators for space. He explained the Saturn V exhibit to us and took us through the journey of space advancement.”
For Rohith Suju from PES University, Banashankari, the rocket-building exercise was the most intriguing aspect of the annual camp. He is keen on developing hardware components for aerospace engineering.
At the Center, the students were taken to an aviation room for the aviation challenge, G-force and moon-shot challenge zones, and a room for a moon-gravity walk. They learnt what goes into the making of a rocket, the use of Python programming language for the rocket launch, and how to make heat shields for the rocket.
Rohith enjoyed participating in team-building exercises such as climbing a 40 ft wall. For another exercise, they were divided into teams called ‘Search and rescue’, ‘Medical’, ‘Logistics Team’ and ‘Communications’.