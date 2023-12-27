16 city students visit space museum in US

Chanya Shenoy B S from Bangalore International Academy, Jayanagar, was thrilled to be part of a programme that had students from over 40 countries participating. Meeting Joey Fann, a Nasa engineer, was a highlight for Chanya, who would “love to be a part of manned missions to Mars by India”. She shared, “He (Joey) was instrumental in devising simulators for space. He explained the Saturn V exhibit to us and took us through the journey of space advancement.”