170 unite in ‘Blue Button’ rally for World Alzheimer’s Day

Around 170 people participated in the Blue Button Movement at Sankey Tank on Saturday, to observe World Alzheimer’s Day.
The event, organised by the non-profit Dementia India Alliance (DIA), in collaboration with Nightingales Medical Trust, involved participants forming a human chain resembling a blue button like a shield, encouraging people to recognise the impact of dementia and take proactive steps to offer support.
Malleswaram MLA C N Ashwath Narayan said at the event, “As life expectancy increases, we all have to do our bit to spread awareness about dementia and the need for support services.”
DIA president Dr Radha S Murthy said, “While the person with dementia experiences the condition, it is the family that bears the greatest impact. The Blue Button is dedicated to all who are affected by dementia.”
Placards and informative pamphlets were distributed to the participants, mainly caregivers, senior citizens, healthcare professionals and students. Those seeking guidance related to dementia or memory-related issues can contact DIA’s National Dementia Support Line at 8585990990.