Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

18 years & just 2 elections: BBMP's troubled tenure ends

While the BBMP was blamed for potholes, garbage, flooding, and corruption, the real power centres — MLAs — mostly escaped scrutiny.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 21:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 21:38 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us