19 nursing students fall ill in Bengaluru after inhaling pesticide fumes

Bengaluru, DHNS: As many as 19 students of a nursing college in western Bengaluru fell ill after accidentally inhaling pesticide fumes, police officers said. The incident occurred on Sunday at the hostel of Adarsha College of Nursing.

According to the police, three among the 19 — Jayan Verghese, Dilish and Jomon — are critical and being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.

“The condition of the rest is said to be stable,” a senior officer said on Monday.

Investigators said that at around 9 pm, a pesticide called RAT AXE was being sprayed in the basement of the hostel. The students, who were in the hostel, immediately fell sick after inhaling the fumes.