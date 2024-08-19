19 nursing students fall ill in Bengaluru after inhaling pesticide fumes

Bengaluru, DHNS: As many as 19 students of a nursing college in western Bengaluru fell ill after accidentally inhaling pesticide fumes, police officers said. The incident occurred on Sunday at the hostel of Adarsha College of Nursing.
According to the police, three among the 19 — Jayan Verghese, Dilish and Jomon — are critical and being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.
“The condition of the rest is said to be stable,” a senior officer said on Monday.
Investigators said that at around 9 pm, a pesticide called RAT AXE was being sprayed in the basement of the hostel. The students, who were in the hostel, immediately fell sick after inhaling the fumes.
They were then moved to nearby hospitals with the help of the hostel staff, other students, and some members of the public.
Based on the complaint by a student, the Jnanabharati police have registered a case.
“Section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been invoked,” said S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). “Further investigation is on.”
