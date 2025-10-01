Menu
2 killed, one injured as mound of mud collapses on them at under-construction site in Bengaluru

Raza Uddin Ansari (33) and Lal Madan (32) died, while Saifullah (28) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment
Last Updated : 01 October 2025, 04:27 IST
Published 01 October 2025, 04:27 IST
