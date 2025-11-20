<p>Social media sensation and favourite of Bollywood celebrities Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has been under the radar of the Mumbai Police in a drug case linked to a mephedrone manufacturing racket. </p><p>He has been summoned by the police for questioning in the Rs 252 crore drugs case. He has even been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell’s Ghatkopar today.</p><p>The case goes back to March 2024, when the police uncovered a large mephedrone production setup at a farm in Sangli district. Officers seized 126.14 kg of the drug, also known as MD, worth around Rs 252 crore. During the investigation, the police arrested Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh, who was deported from Dubai last month.</p><p>After his arrest, Shaikh told the police that he organised rave parties across India and abroad, which were attended by several celebrities.</p><p>Despite the recent news, Orry has not yet commented on the charges. Just last evening, he was seen partying with actress Tara Sutaria and her friends at her birthday celebration. He also shared pictures and videos of the party with his fans and followers.</p>.<p>Earlier, Orry and his friends landed themselves in trouble when the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed charges against them for consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra in March 2025. The case was filed because the guests were "found taking alcohol" at the Katra hotel, despite having been informed that alcohol and non-vegetarian food were "strictly prohibited" inside the Cottage Suite due to the sacred nature of the Mata Vaishnodevi pilgrimage.</p><p>In response to the violation, the police issued a statement explaining the charges: "Taking cognisance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking alcohol, Katra police lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and a non-vegetarian diet are not allowed inside Cottage Suite, as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata Vaishnodevi pilgrimage."</p>