Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Social media star Orry summoned by Mumbai Police in Rs 252 crore drugs case

The case goes back to March 2024, when the police uncovered a large mephedrone production setup at a farm in Sangli district.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 06:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 06:26 IST
India NewsMumbaiTrendingMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us