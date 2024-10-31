20 houses on 1,388 sqm plot in Bengaluru's RR Nagar: Owner, developer booked    

<p>Bengaluru: The Palike has lodged a police complaint against a property owner and builder for constructing a multi-storeyed building in RR Nagar’s Mallathahalli using a forged document of a BBMP-approved “sanctioned plan”.</p>.<p>While the civic body had sanctioned a four-storey building, the builders allegedly created a fake sketch showing approval for six floors.</p>.<p>BC Satheesh, RR Nagar Zonal Commissioner. BBMP, filed the complaint against four people, including property owner G Lakshmi Prasad and developers D Hardeep and A Vijaykumar, accusing them of constructing 20 housing units on a 1,388 sqm plot without proper approvals.</p>.Builder resumes construction of illegal structure in Bengaluru a day after BBMP’s demolition.<p>Officials said the BBMP-approved sketch permitted only a stilt, ground floor, and three additional floors. However, the builder allegedly fabricated a sketch to make the structure appear compliant. The BBMP initially issued notices to all parties involved, requesting documentation after receiving complaints of illegal construction.</p>.<p>Based on the complaint, the Jnanabharathi police registered an FIR on Wednesday.</p>