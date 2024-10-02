20+ kiosks to collect dry waste in Bengaluru on October 2

<p>You can drop off your old or out-of-use items at more than 20 kiosks across Bengaluru today. Over 15 NGOs and citizen groups have joined hands with BBMP to hold a waste management drive.</p>.<p>The occasion is Daan Utsav. Also called the Joy of Giving Week, it is an annual festival to celebrate the spirit of giving. It is held from October 2 to 8.</p>.<p>But this drive, called the ‘Mega Operation Repurpose Drive’, will only be held on October 2 between 9 am and 1 pm. Citizens can drop off dry and recyclable materials at these collection points – from books, clothes, e-waste and plastic bottles to furniture and mattresses and even cigarette butts and human hair. </p>.New dry waste plant spells hope for a clean Domlur.<p>“The human hair will be used to make wigs. We will recover the sponge from cigarette butts and use that for stuffed toys,” says Anirudh S Dutt, founder of Let’s Be The Change, the NGO that’s leading this initiative. </p>.<p>The collection points cover multiple locations from Banashankari and Basavanagudi to Electronic City and Varthur.</p>.<p>The campaign aims to educate people about the importance of segregating and repurposing waste in a bid to reduce the pressure on landfills.</p>.<p>For details, contact 93532 18818 or visit <em>letsbethechange.in</em></p>