20+ kiosks to collect dry waste in Bengaluru on October 2

The occasion is Daan Utsav. Also called the Joy of Giving Week, it is an annual festival to celebrate the spirit of giving. It is held from October 2 to 8.
Shuchitha K R
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 03:19 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 03:19 IST
