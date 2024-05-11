20-year-old POCSO accused found dead in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sampangiram Nagar police said that a 20-year-old man, who was accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) case, was found dead on Friday in central Bengaluru.
Sathya Kumar was found on the stairs of a building on Mission Road on Friday morning.
An investigator told DH that no marks or injuries were found on Kumar’s body. So, the police have filed an unnatural death report. Kumar was out on bail in the Pocso case registered in 2023, the police said.
Published 10 May 2024, 20:08 IST