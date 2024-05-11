Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

20-year-old POCSO accused found dead in Bengaluru

Sathya Kumar was found on the stairs of a building on Mission Road on Friday morning.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 20:08 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 20:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Sampangiram Nagar police said that a 20-year-old man, who was accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) case, was found dead on Friday in central Bengaluru.

Sathya Kumar was found on the stairs of a building on Mission Road on Friday morning. 

An investigator told DH that no marks or injuries were found on Kumar’s body. So, the police have filed an unnatural death report. Kumar was out on bail in the Pocso case registered in 2023, the police said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2024, 20:08 IST
BengaluruCrimePocso

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT