2012 redux: Mandur, Bidadi say no to Bengaluru's integrated garbage facility

Bengaluru: Land availability is proving to be the major hurdle in establishing an integrated solid waste management system in four directions of Bengaluru, a project conceptualised by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Two of the four places identified by Bengaluru’s civic body for handling about half of the city’s garbage have been dropped after legislators turned down the request anticipating public opposition.

The BBMP identified four large parcels of land, including a 90-acre property in Doddaballapur (north), the existing landfill site in Mandur (east), the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) land in Bidadi (west) and a 179-acre property belonging to the Public Works Department in Gollahalli on Bannerghatta Road (south).