<p>Bengaluru: The mercury has dropped sharply in the city as the southwest monsoon remains active. </p>.<p>The maximum temperature recorded by three full-time observatories — <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> city, HAL airport and Kempegowda International Airprot — dropped by over 3°C on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data taken at 5.30 pm. </p>.<p>The maximum temperature in the city was 24.4°C, a drop of 3.6°C. The minimum was 19.4°C, down 0.6°C. </p>.<p>The HAL airport recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6°C, a drop of 3°C, and a minimum of 19°C, 0.6°C below normal. </p>.<p>The KIA's maximum temperature was 24.6°C, a drop of 3.5°C. Its minimum was 20.2°C, slightly above the normal of 19.9°C. </p>.<p>Bengaluru received fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall on Monday. In the 12-hour period ending at 8.30 pm, the city observatory recorded 2.6 mm, the HAL airport 4.4 mm and the Bengaluru Urban automatic weather station 2 mm. The KIA recorded 0.6 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. </p>.<p>Since June 1, the city observatory has recorded 281 mm of rainfall, HAL airport 221 mm and KIA 350 mm. </p>.<p>Bengaluru Urban's cumulative rainfall this monsoon (since June 1) was 226 mm, compared to the normal of 223.5 mm. Bengaluru Rural recorded 226 mm, as against 217.5 mm. </p>.<p>The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky, along with light to moderate rainfall and sustained wind (40-50 kmph), for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 24°C and 19°C, respectively. </p>