4 booked for misuse of funds in Waqf-governed institution in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Four people, including the president of a prominent religious institution, have been booked by the Halasuru Gate police for allegedly misusing funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and other sources.</p>.<p>The FIR was filed on Tuesday following a complaint by 61-year-old social worker, Alam Pasha, based in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Pasha has accused GA Bava, president and administrator of the Hazarath Hameed Shah (RA) and Hazrath Muhib Shah Khadri institution, along with Joint Secretary Syed Rasheed Ahmed, former Central Muslim Association of Karnataka president Ziaullah Sharif and Vice-President Javed Patel, of misappropriating funds. Pasha said the institution is governed by the Waqf Board.</p>.<p>The complaint states that from 2018 to 2024, Rs 1.73 lakh allocated to the institution from MPLADS was allegedly used by Bava, Ahmed and others for personal gain. It further alleges that in 2023, Ahmed misappropriated an additional Rs 38.28 lakh through a cheque transaction.</p>.<p>Pasha claims that Rs 3.29 lakh intended for the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) was misused and that Sharif and Patel allegedly misappropriated Rs 2.65 crore.</p>.<p>Additional allegations include misuse of rent collected from commercial shops within the institution's complex and neglect of government dues. Pasha asserted that the accused had conspired to misuse their powers for personal benefit.</p>.<p>The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is under way.</p>